37 days of ice fun
Rambazamba instead of dead pants in January and February
From January 10, the Wels "Eis-8er" goes into its ninth edition. Until February 16, the 35-metre-long rink will be in full swing. The project costs just under 150,000 euros and will ensure that the city center is revitalized during what is normally a quiet period. Admission is free during the week.
The Wels Christmas World is on course for a record: "The rush is greater than ever before. In 2024, we will probably record the highest visitor numbers of all time. In order to defend this record in 2025, we need to get off to a good start. The 'Eis-8er' is perfect for this," said Tourism Director Peter Jungreithmair at the presentation of the new edition of the ice fun presented by the "Krone" on the town square.
19 sponsors found
Mayor Andreas Rabl had to make a small correction. "We don't want to defend the record, we want to extend it. The 'Eis-8er' with over 15,000 visitors will ensure a good start to the new year. It is the ideal project for a difficult time when little else is happening." Rabl is relieved that 19 sponsors are covering the large chunk of the costs of around €150,000, meaning that skating fun will remain free from Monday to Friday.
Free admission again
At weekends, admission costs six euros for adults and four euros for children. In total, the 35 meter long and 17 meter wide rink will be open on 37 days. It will open on January 10 and close on February 16. "It could only become problematic if temperatures rise above ten degrees and there is a foehn wind," explains Jungreithmair. The latest technology is used for energy management.
Pumps stand still at night
"The smart system already saved around a third of the electricity last year," says Jungreithmair. The intelligent energy-saving concept optimizes the operation of the pumps and units for ice production. As in the previous year, they remain switched off from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. to save energy costs.
