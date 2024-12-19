Rambazamba instead of dead pants in January and February

The Wels Christmas World is on course for a record: "The rush is greater than ever before. In 2024, we will probably record the highest visitor numbers of all time. In order to defend this record in 2025, we need to get off to a good start. The 'Eis-8er' is perfect for this," said Tourism Director Peter Jungreithmair at the presentation of the new edition of the ice fun presented by the "Krone" on the town square.