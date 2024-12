“Der Schuh des Manitu” – sequel in cinemas from August

The first details of the content have now also been released. A new gang lures the two main characters Abahachi and his blood brother Ranger into a trap in order to get hold of the legendary "Canoe of Manitou". Only at the last second can they be rescued by their faithful companion, the Greek Dimitri, and his new specialist Mary. As it turns out, however, this was part of a grand plan and the beginning of a great adventure that will provide answers to "life's most important questions".