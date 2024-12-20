Rehearsal room for guild
“Eanta do schon” – extension full of carnival jesters
The fifth season has been underway since October 11 and the Frauenstein Carnival Guild is particularly pleased - the long-awaited extension to the elementary school provides new rehearsal space for jesters.
Where there used to be a container, the Kraig elementary school is now working as hard as it can. "The idea of the extension was born three years before corona. Now we were under a bit of pressure after the container was so desolate," says chairman Max Elleberger-Märker proudly.
Space for year-round rehearsals
"After 12 years of intensive use, the container has now had its day; we would have had to build a concrete slab anyway." This is now being sponsored by the municipality of Frauenstein. "The state of Carinthia with Martin Gruber is also supporting the 'rehearsal room' project together with many sponsors," says a delighted Elleberger-Märker. The carnival guild will now have a room to hold rehearsals and meetings all year round.
Colorful program at carnival sessions
Rehearsals have been underway since September to prepare for the sessions. Visitors can look forward to a wide variety of sketches, show blocks and the band "plus | minus". Long-standing number writers, who have always been a hit with the audience for many seasons, have sharpened their pencils again this year and will ensure top-class gags. "I'm very proud of the entire team - team spirit and community are our top priority," says Elleberger-Märker, who is delighted with the cooperation of every single person backstage and on stage.
Laughing for a good cause
Every year, the carnival guild supports kindergartens, elementary school and private individuals who are in a precarious situation: "We ask around in the community to see if there is anyone in the area who needs support. Two years ago, together with "plus | minus", we donated 3,000 euros to a good cause." Despite the extension, this charitable support will be possible again this year.
Sessions will take place from 13. 02. 2025 to 22. 02. 2025. Tickets available at: https: //eanta.eu
