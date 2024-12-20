“Eanta do schon” – extension full of carnival jesters

Laughing for a good cause

Every year, the carnival guild supports kindergartens, elementary school and private individuals who are in a precarious situation: "We ask around in the community to see if there is anyone in the area who needs support. Two years ago, together with "plus | minus", we donated 3,000 euros to a good cause." Despite the extension, this charitable support will be possible again this year.

Sessions will take place from 13. 02. 2025 to 22. 02. 2025. Tickets available at: https: //eanta.eu