200 years of Piatnik
Games baron takes a look at the cards
DKT, Schwarzer Peter, Activity - at Piatnik in Hütteldorfer Straße 229, classic games have been produced non-stop for 200 years.
Piatnik - the Viennese playing card factory is celebrating its 200th birthday this year. Dieter Strehl is the sixth generation to manage the company. 25 million packs of playing cards are sold every year, plus three million board games and one million puzzles. "Many people think that only children play. But our main customers are adults," explains Strehl.
Production in Hütteldorfer Straße
100 employees keep production running in the multi-storey building. A deck of cards is produced within two days. From the artwork to the cutting and stacking to the packaging.
Outsourcing production to low-cost countries in Asia was never an option for Strehl. "We produce, store and ship the games from Hütteldorfer Straße. Our main customers are in Europe, so we are closer to our customers," explains the entrepreneur. In addition, the lead time in Asia is six months, in Vienna it is two. Strehl: "This allows us to react more quickly to trends."
Uncomplicated is popular
Piatnik brings 200 new games onto the market every year. Some become huge successes, such as Activity, Smart 10 or Rummiklub, while others disappear into oblivion. "The most popular games are those that are uncomplicated," says the expert. Although some exceptions also prove this rule.
Game developers send their prototypes to Piatnik, where a team then considers whether and how it could be brought to market. If this is successful, a license agreement is concluded.
Analog games more popular than ever
"Board games are not on the verge of extinction," emphasizes Strehl. On the contrary. This year is probably the best year in history. "Some people like to go sailing, others organize a game night." Analog games have a value in themselves, says Strehl. Children learn to lose, and there is also social interaction, which is increasingly being lost due to social media on cell phones.
And what does the head of a toy factory actually like to play himself? "That's quite clear: tarot."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.