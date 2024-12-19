Hiking Styria
Advent magic in the cultural capital of Graz
This time, the "Krone" hiking experts Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti present a city hike that leads from the main square along the Mur to the Kalvarienberg and over the Reinerkogel and Rosenberg to the Schloßberg.
Our last Advent hike takes us to the Styrian capital: on an extensive circular tour, we discover Graz from its walkable side and enjoy the natural paths, the residential areas with great views and the beautifully decorated city center. Advent is now known as the fifth season of the year, as the city attracts many visitors from near and far with the glitter and glamor of the Christmas markets and the ice crib in the Landhaushof.
Conclusion: perfect for the last weekend of Advent!
We start at the Christmas market on Hauptplatz and follow Murgasse to Erzherzog-Johann-Brücke, which we cross and walk upstream - past Mariahilferplatz Advent market - to Kalvarienbrücke. After a detour to the Kalvarienberg, we cross the Kalvarienbrücke and walk along Robert-Stolz-Gasse to Grabenstraße.
From now on we walk uphill: via the road and the 350 steps of the Jakobsleiter (Jacob's ladder) we reach the Reinerkogel. Along several serpentines, the forest road leads downhill to the Viktor-Zack-Weg, which we follow to the right.
We head up the Rosenberg via Saumgasse and Quellengasse. Passing the Minoritenschlössl, we come to the popular Rosenhaincafé, where a beautiful view of Graz's Schloßberg awaits us. From here, the route leads downhill across the meadow and through the forest to idyllic ponds.
Data & facts
- Hiking data: 12 km/ 300 m elevation gain/ walking time for the entire loop approx. 3.45 hours.
- Requirements: mostly on asphalted paths and roads; sections close to nature in between.
- Starting point: Graz main square. Public transport: On Advent Saturday, all streetcars and buses in the city center of Graz can be used free of charge.
We walk into the city via Geidorfplatz and Stadtpark to Karmeliterplatz, where we keep to the right and soon after reach the Schloßberg uphill.
We descend via the stairs to Schloßbergplatz, where we turn left back to the starting point.
