Advent magic in the cultural capital of Graz

Our last Advent hike takes us to the Styrian capital: on an extensive circular tour, we discover Graz from its walkable side and enjoy the natural paths, the residential areas with great views and the beautifully decorated city center. Advent is now known as the fifth season of the year, as the city attracts many visitors from near and far with the glitter and glamor of the Christmas markets and the ice crib in the Landhaushof.