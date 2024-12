Opera star Anna Netrebko is happy in love again

Now Netrebko is said to have taken a shine to her colleague Alexander Köpeczi, who has not only vocal but also visual parallels to his predecessors. They appeared on stage together in the Ponchielli opera "La Gioconda" in Naples back in April. Netrebko was also spotted applauding in the audience at the Bavarian State Opera on the second Advent, where Köpeczi played the King in the opera "Aida".