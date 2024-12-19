After the Verstappen era
F1: Marko already has his sights set on the next young star
What will happen at Red Bull when the Verstappen era comes to an end? Motorsport consultant Helmut Marko already has his sights set on the next young star.
Verstappen celebrated his fourth consecutive world championship title this year - and Red Bull is already looking for a suitable successor should the 27-year-old turn his back on Formula 1 in the coming years. "It's a great pleasure to work with Max. But he won't be driving forever. Especially not for as long as Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso," explained Helmut Marko in the podcast "Inside Line F1". Accordingly, Marko is already "looking for a new champion". However, they are "not explicitly looking for a new Max".
Marko already has a young star in his sights: "The next one who is really promising is Arvid Lindblad. He was already good in Formula 4 and in Formula 3, where he was close to the title, there were circumstances that meant it didn't work out."
For the 81-year-old, Lindblad "impresses with his enormous basic speed. In some races, he has overtaken numerous drivers within one lap, he won a race in which he started from the very back, he is good in the most difficult conditions."
Strong rookie season
Lindblad drove his first season in Formula 3 for PREMA Racing this year and finished fourth in the overall standings. He won the first sprint race of the season in Bahrain on his debut, triumphed in the main race in Barcelona shortly afterwards and became the first driver to win all races of an F3 weekend in Silverstone. He was also named "Rookie of the Year".
The British talent will turn 18 in August 2025 and would therefore be eligible for Formula 1. "He has a high level of intelligence, is very honest with himself, admits mistakes and is also much further along physically and mentally than his age would suggest. He has a good combination of mental and driving skills," says Marko.
It remains to be seen whether we will soon see Lindblad in the premier class.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
