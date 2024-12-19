F1: Marko already has his sights set on the next young star

Verstappen celebrated his fourth consecutive world championship title this year - and Red Bull is already looking for a suitable successor should the 27-year-old turn his back on Formula 1 in the coming years. "It's a great pleasure to work with Max. But he won't be driving forever. Especially not for as long as Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso," explained Helmut Marko in the podcast "Inside Line F1". Accordingly, Marko is already "looking for a new champion". However, they are "not explicitly looking for a new Max".