Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Praise for emergency forces

Army and police achieve great things in border operations

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 11:00

The Christmas party in the Martinkaserne was under a good star. The successful fight against smugglers was also highlighted: the number of apprehensions this year is lower than in previous years.

0 Kommentare

Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and State Parliament President Robert Hergovich accepted the official invitation from Military Commander Brigadier Gernot Gasser to the pre-Christmas celebration at the Martinkaserne in Eisenstadt late on Wednesday afternoon. The focus was on 280 soldiers and 250 police officers who are deployed every day to combat illegal migration.

"An important contribution"
"All forces make an enormously important contribution to Austria. Because security for the population has top priority," was the basic message from the high-ranking guests of honor.

5000 seizures this year
The tireless fight against migrant smuggling has been having an effect for months. With the help of targeted measures, the number of apprehensions this year was significantly lower than in previous years, as the Minister of the Interior emphasized. Current data can only confirm this. On average, 300 to 350 refugees are currently registered in Burgenland every week. In 2024, a total of only 5,000 arrests were reported and almost 40 smugglers were arrested.

High praise for the emergency services
In short, the assistance mission is a good example of how a political mandate can be organized and fulfilled by two ministries - based on a division of labour according to their respective competencies - on an equal footing. Thanks to the Armed Forces, the police can also use modern technology such as ground radar or thermal imaging equipment and are relieved of personnel-intensive tasks such as transportation. On the other hand, the executive branch supports the army with drone elements and video surveillance. "The team spirit is exemplary," was the unanimous praise.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf