Army and police achieve great things in border operations

High praise for the emergency services

In short, the assistance mission is a good example of how a political mandate can be organized and fulfilled by two ministries - based on a division of labour according to their respective competencies - on an equal footing. Thanks to the Armed Forces, the police can also use modern technology such as ground radar or thermal imaging equipment and are relieved of personnel-intensive tasks such as transportation. On the other hand, the executive branch supports the army with drone elements and video surveillance. "The team spirit is exemplary," was the unanimous praise.