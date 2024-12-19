Praise for emergency forces
Army and police achieve great things in border operations
The Christmas party in the Martinkaserne was under a good star. The successful fight against smugglers was also highlighted: the number of apprehensions this year is lower than in previous years.
Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and State Parliament President Robert Hergovich accepted the official invitation from Military Commander Brigadier Gernot Gasser to the pre-Christmas celebration at the Martinkaserne in Eisenstadt late on Wednesday afternoon. The focus was on 280 soldiers and 250 police officers who are deployed every day to combat illegal migration.
"An important contribution"
"All forces make an enormously important contribution to Austria. Because security for the population has top priority," was the basic message from the high-ranking guests of honor.
5000 seizures this year
The tireless fight against migrant smuggling has been having an effect for months. With the help of targeted measures, the number of apprehensions this year was significantly lower than in previous years, as the Minister of the Interior emphasized. Current data can only confirm this. On average, 300 to 350 refugees are currently registered in Burgenland every week. In 2024, a total of only 5,000 arrests were reported and almost 40 smugglers were arrested.
High praise for the emergency services
In short, the assistance mission is a good example of how a political mandate can be organized and fulfilled by two ministries - based on a division of labour according to their respective competencies - on an equal footing. Thanks to the Armed Forces, the police can also use modern technology such as ground radar or thermal imaging equipment and are relieved of personnel-intensive tasks such as transportation. On the other hand, the executive branch supports the army with drone elements and video surveillance. "The team spirit is exemplary," was the unanimous praise.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.