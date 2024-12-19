"New level"
Rapist network on Telegram uncovered
Investigative reporters from the NDR magazine "STRG_F" have uncovered an international network of rapists on Telegram. In dozens of groups with hundreds to sometimes tens of thousands of members, users of the messenger service are said to exchange detailed information on how to stun people for sexual assaults, including rape, without being noticed.
In addition, rapes were apparently announced, planned and pictures and videos of them shared - sometimes live, it was said. "It all starts with a small glass of vodka and ends with a few sleeping pills," a Telegram user is quoted as saying in a press release from the TV channel. A little later, he continues: "She's now drunk as a skunk and on some sleeping pills. I should hopefully have some fun soon."
Other users are thrilled: "Wow, fantastic! How does she look?" The user sends photos: "Give me a minute. Let's see what condition she's in." Most of the women affected seem to come from the user's immediate environment, their own sister, mother, girlfriend or wife.
Users in the Telegram groups also share testimonials and ask specific questions about narcotics: "Any strong drugs to send this princess to sleep and rape her?" writes one.
Hair care product as a knockout drug
The groups contain offers of narcotics, with exact quantities. Among the recommended drugs was a knockout drug disguised as a hair care product, which "STRG_F" reporters were able to buy freely from an online store.
In a subsequent toxicological analysis at Freiburg University Hospital, several dangerous substances were found - including medetomidine, an animal anaesthetic, flualprazolam, a designer benzodiazepine(sleeping pill and tranquillizer) and scopolamine, an anti-vomiting drug.
Toxicologist Prof. Dr. Volker Auwärter told "STRG_F" that he was shocked by the results of the investigation. Such a composition was previously unknown, which is why it had not been looked for in standard tests. "This is a new level," says Auwärter, "the analytics probably need to be upgraded again."
The fact that the narcotic is sold disguised as hair serum also shocks the toxicologist, as it would remain undetected even during a house search.
Telegram emphasizes zero-tolerance policy
When confronted with the results of the research, Telegram explained on request that it is following up on reports from users and investigating authorities: "Telegram has a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of its platform. All users caught doing so will be blocked immediately."
