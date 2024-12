How to prevent tech gifts from becoming a cost trap

Smartphones, tablets and games consoles can be associated with high follow-up costs: even games that change hands for 80 euros are now often vehicles for purchasable additional content. Such mechanisms are commonplace in free games for consoles or cell phones - and have earned billions for the "Fortnite" developer Epic Games or the "Clash of Clans" maker Supercell. The problem is that parents often don't realize that these games, which are actually free, can really put a dent in their wallet.