Munich Olympic hero dies at the age of 78

Wolfermann, who had already competed in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico, where he was eliminated in the qualifying round, had thrown over 90 m for the first time at a test meeting in Munich ten days before the Games. He knew that his form was right. Which he proved impressively in the qualification on September 2nd. At half past ten in the morning, the arena was already packed with 80,000 spectators. Munich celebrated athletics, the queen of sport, day after day. In his very first attempt, he clearly surpassed the required standard of 80.00 m for the final with 86.22 m. That's the way it should be! "Qualifying can lead to psychological anxiety." But not for Wolfermann on this day. "I got up very early in the morning, did gymnastics and then had breakfast!" He didn't waste any energy in qualifying, saving his strength for the final of the twelve best. Which paid off the next day in the centimetre duel.

Instant fame

The gold throw with this minimal lead made him instantly famous, and the following day, during a visit to the Olympic swimming competitions, he was placed in the VIP stand between US actor Kirk Douglas and the Greek King Constantine, himself an Olympic sailing champion. The legendary competition also welded Janis Lusis (who also came third at the 1964 Olympics) and Wolfermann together, and the two formed a close friendship across the Iron Curtain. "Janis visited me again and again, even as a surprise guest on my 60th birthday!" Klaus Wolfermann and Janis Lusis regularly drove back to the Olympic Stadium, the site of the legendary duel, looked out over the stadium with the tent roof from the revolving restaurant of the Olympic Tower while eating, and refreshed their memories. Since Janis Lusis' death in April 2020, Klaus Wolfermann has kept in touch with his son Voldemars, an Olympic javelin thrower in 2000 and 2004. A friendship that has lasted for generations.