The budget lacks relief for the people

"This budget lacks relief for the citizens," countered Fritz-LA Markus Sint: "The fact that 1.3 billion is not a mountain of debt proves that the government is governing out of touch." This can be seen in the example of the MCI, which, as reported, LH Mattle has finally put on ice. The budget is also "lacking in courage, juice and strength" because structural reforms are missing, according to Sint. He cited massive departures in the healthcare sector as an example. "How do 33 mayors get to run a hospital? This should be taken over by the state, but the municipalities should be tasked with implementing the right to childcare."