Styrian members of parliament
New faces in parliament, but the women are missing
Who is new among the members of the Styrian parliament? A glance at the list shows: Not even a third of the mandataries are female - and the seat of the first President of Parliament is now held by a man, Gerald Deutschmann (FPÖ).
With the constituent session on Wednesday, there are many new faces among the members of the Styrian state parliament. However, female names are rare on the list of 48 mandataries: In the end, the ratio has settled at 14 to 34 - resulting in a proportion of women of around 29 percent.
While there is surprisingly a woman at the head of the Styrian People's Party, Manuela Khom is missing as the first female president of the state parliament. She will be succeeded by Gerald Deutschmann (FPÖ). Before he took office, parts of the opposition sharply criticized him: "For us, membership in a fraternity is a reason for exclusion from this office, as is the lifting of immunity in the wake of the FPÖ financial scandal," said Green Party leader Sandra Krautwaschl. In the end, he was elected with 42 out of 48 votes. Also on the Presidium: the previous governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) in second place and Helga Ahrer (SPÖ) in third place.
The new faces among the members of parliament: Former press spokesman Philipp Könighofer and Liezen business economist and local politician Eva Maria Koismayr-Baier, among others, are moving into the state parliament for the winning party. Kerstin Zambo from Wetzelsdorf has also made it into the FPÖ team.
The KPÖ will in future be represented by Alexander Melinz, who was the runner-up in the constituency of Graz and the surrounding area. The same applies to Bettina Schoeller from the Neos: The former managing director in the field of elementary education is particularly concerned with the education sector.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
