New faces in parliament, but the women are missing

While there is surprisingly a woman at the head of the Styrian People's Party, Manuela Khom is missing as the first female president of the state parliament. She will be succeeded by Gerald Deutschmann (FPÖ). Before he took office, parts of the opposition sharply criticized him: "For us, membership in a fraternity is a reason for exclusion from this office, as is the lifting of immunity in the wake of the FPÖ financial scandal," said Green Party leader Sandra Krautwaschl. In the end, he was elected with 42 out of 48 votes. Also on the Presidium: the previous governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) in second place and Helga Ahrer (SPÖ) in third place.