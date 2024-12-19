Civil servant poses with Hitler beard at magistrate’s party

Criminal against humanity

This picture then circulated for months in the magistrate's office and has now also been leaked to the Wels Initiative against Fascism (Antifa). "A public servant of advanced age should know, even after a few beers, that it is disgusting to appear as a criminal against humanity," says Antifa chairman Werner Retzl, outraged. "But as the photo shows, he wasn't the only one who was amused by this."