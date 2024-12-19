Intoxicated driver (29) rammed into cyclist

According to the victim, the car came "out of nowhere"

The victim herself could do little to clarify the situation afterwards. "We were on vacation and the three of us were on a bike tour," she said. And described how the car "came out of nowhere" when crossing a main road. "I looked left and right before crossing the road on my bike and didn't see anything far and wide," she explained. Her husband described the situation similarly: "I couldn't see a car, but then suddenly heard tires screeching and of course the impact".