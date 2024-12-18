New rules for ÖBB parking lot in Neumarkt

I don't have a debit or credit card, how can I pay?

You can pay any costs incurred retrospectively (within 48 hours) online at https://pay.arivo.app. If you have any questions, please contact info@apcoa.at, also within 48 hours.

What happens if I leave the facility despite the red traffic light and do not contact Apcoa in time or do not pay the fees on time?

The red traffic light indicates that you have not used the Park&Ride facility legally. After 48 hours, a chargeable holder request will be made in accordance with the price table plus collection costs. If unauthorized use is detected, costs of 50 euros per day or part thereof (max. 3 days or 150 euros) plus processing costs will be charged.

What do I do if I find that my ticket does not have a code or I forget to scan the code in my haste to leave the station?

The system registers that you have left the station on red. Therefore, please send your location, vehicle registration number and a photo of the ticket to info@apcoa.at within 48 hours to submit a valid ticket.

Do I have to scan annual, monthly or weekly tickets every time I leave the station?

No, season tickets only need to be scanned at the first exit. (Please note the validity period!)

What do I have to do if I have a season ticket but use a different vehicle?

When leaving the Park&Ride facility, please scan your valid season ticket at the exit column so that the current license plate number of your vehicle is linked to the season ticket.