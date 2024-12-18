From January 7
New rules for ÖBB parking lot in Neumarkt
If you don't take the train, you pay! From January 7, the 400 parking spaces at the Park&Ride facility in Neumarkt in Flachgau will only be available to rail customers. A valid train ticket must be scanned at the exit. Failure to do so will result in a charge of 50 euros per day.
From January 7, the barrier-free access system at the Park&Ride parking lot at the train station in Neumarkt am Wallersee will be activated. Free use will then only be possible with a valid train ticket. This will be scanned at the exit. Anyone without a ticket will have to pay. 50 euros per day will then be due. This is to prevent illegal use.
"When entering the parking lot, the license plate number of the entering car is automatically recorded by a camera. When leaving the parking lot, another camera uses license plate recognition to register that the car wants to leave the facility again. Only now does the driver have to take action and scan a valid code on the ticket or climate ticket at the exit column scanner," says the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB).
With a valid ticket, daily use (entering in the morning, leaving in the evening) and continuous use for weekly commuters is free of charge. If passengers wish to park their car for a longer period, there is a charge of EUR 3.00 per day from the sixth day of uninterrupted use.
The most important information
I don't have a debit or credit card, how can I pay?
You can pay any costs incurred retrospectively (within 48 hours) online at https://pay.arivo.app. If you have any questions, please contact info@apcoa.at, also within 48 hours.
What happens if I leave the facility despite the red traffic light and do not contact Apcoa in time or do not pay the fees on time?
The red traffic light indicates that you have not used the Park&Ride facility legally. After 48 hours, a chargeable holder request will be made in accordance with the price table plus collection costs. If unauthorized use is detected, costs of 50 euros per day or part thereof (max. 3 days or 150 euros) plus processing costs will be charged.
What do I do if I find that my ticket does not have a code or I forget to scan the code in my haste to leave the station?
The system registers that you have left the station on red. Therefore, please send your location, vehicle registration number and a photo of the ticket to info@apcoa.at within 48 hours to submit a valid ticket.
Do I have to scan annual, monthly or weekly tickets every time I leave the station?
No, season tickets only need to be scanned at the first exit. (Please note the validity period!)
What do I have to do if I have a season ticket but use a different vehicle?
When leaving the Park&Ride facility, please scan your valid season ticket at the exit column so that the current license plate number of your vehicle is linked to the season ticket.
This system has already proved successful in other parking lots, for example in Schwarzach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.