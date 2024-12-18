Tourers will have to pay in Zederhaus in future

Winter sports enthusiasts have literally stormed the Riedingtal in Lungau in recent years. Up to 1000 ski tourers - and their cars - have been on the move here on some winter days. The parking lot in the Zederhaus district of Wald was usually full early in the morning. The rush reached its peak in the coronavirus winter of 2020/21. There was no getting through for local residents and emergency services. The municipality had to intervene. Mayor Thomas Kößler (ÖVP) promised to take care of the matter.