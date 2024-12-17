Wild argument with Yule
Kristoffersen scolds: “He provoked me!”
Henrik Kristoffersen clashed with Swiss skier Daniel Yule on the sidelines of the ski competition in Val d'Isere. The Norwegian ski superstar has now spoken out about the incident for the first time.
At the slalom start number draw on Saturday evening, the difficult conditions that had prevailed a few hours earlier in the giant slalom were a big topic of conversation. As reported by "Blick", there was a heated argument between Henrik Kristoffersen and Daniel Yule.
"Fuck you, Daniel"
"Henrik came to the draw swearing loudly because he thought the giant slalom was tantamount to a scandal," Yule told the Swiss media outlet. "That was too much for me. I told him that he should stop complaining for once. Henrik then shouted 'Fuck you, Daniel' twice."
"When you tease, what do you expect?"
Now Kristoffersen is speaking out for the first time about the spat with Yule. "He didn't even ski the giant slalom. If you then provoke him after the race, that's unfair," the overall World Cup leader scolds the Norwegian newspaper "Dagbladet". "I was already pissed off before he started teasing me."
From Kristoffersen's point of view, the second RTL run on the icy and steep "Face de Bellevarde" slope with its poor visibility was "unfair". "Those who say otherwise have no idea what they're talking about," emphasizes Kristoffersen. "When you tease, what do you expect?" After all, Kristoffersen and Yule have already spoken on the phone. "Everything is fine," assures the Norwegian.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.