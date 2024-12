Dispute over party posters heats up the election campaign

ÖVP supports the head of the village

Leopold Lienbacher, who has been scolded in this way, receives support from the ÖVP headquarters in St. Pölten: "The FPÖ put up billboards in contravention of an existing ordinance," says party manager Matthias Zauner. There is a unanimous municipal council resolution that posters may not be put up on bridge railings and lampposts. Zauner: "The rule of law also applies to the FPÖ!"