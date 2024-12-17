PV systems
Vorarlberg focuses on reducing bureaucracy
Vorarlberg now wants to take a faster and less complicated approach to the installation of solar energy systems - on both a large and small scale
The state of Vorarlberg wants to make the expansion of renewable energies easier for energy suppliers, companies and households. New legal regulations are intended to shorten the procedures by the state government designating so-called acceleration areas; in future, photovoltaic (PV) systems on balcony railings or terraces will no longer require planning permission for households.
Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) and the responsible state councillor Daniel Allgäuer (FPÖ) emphasized the goal of energy autonomy, which the state wants to achieve by 2050, at the presentation of the amendment to the law on Tuesday. By then, the entire energy requirement is to be covered by renewable energy sources, primarily hydropower and solar power. The aim is to meet electricity requirements with renewable sources as early as 2030. This can only be achieved if the procedures are simplified.
Shortening the duration of procedures
The provincial governor emphasized the need to shorten the duration of procedures for the construction of important plants for the generation of renewable energy as well as transmission and storage facilities. On the basis of the new laws, which were passed in January and are due to come into force in April, the provincial government will be able to define "acceleration areas" in future. If a corresponding plant is built in these areas, a lengthy nature impact assessment will not be required under certain circumstances. Should a nature impact assessment be necessary after a rough assessment, the procedure must be carried out in a concentrated manner and the plant will be granted "overriding public interest" in all considerations.
There will be some relief for private individuals in that PV systems on balconies will no longer require a permit. PV systems on roofs or walls are already exempt from approval. Under certain conditions - particularly with regard to the distance to neighbors and noise levels - heat pumps will also be exempt from the obligation to obtain approval or notification under building law. Shorter decision periods are also being introduced.
If the authorities do not object to the installation of a solar or PV system with an output of up to 100 kWp within one month, it is automatically deemed to have been approved.
