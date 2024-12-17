Vorarlberg focuses on reducing bureaucracy

Shortening the duration of procedures

The provincial governor emphasized the need to shorten the duration of procedures for the construction of important plants for the generation of renewable energy as well as transmission and storage facilities. On the basis of the new laws, which were passed in January and are due to come into force in April, the provincial government will be able to define "acceleration areas" in future. If a corresponding plant is built in these areas, a lengthy nature impact assessment will not be required under certain circumstances. Should a nature impact assessment be necessary after a rough assessment, the procedure must be carried out in a concentrated manner and the plant will be granted "overriding public interest" in all considerations.