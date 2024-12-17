Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

PV systems

Vorarlberg focuses on reducing bureaucracy

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 15:21

Vorarlberg now wants to take a faster and less complicated approach to the installation of solar energy systems - on both a large and small scale

0 Kommentare

The state of Vorarlberg wants to make the expansion of renewable energies easier for energy suppliers, companies and households. New legal regulations are intended to shorten the procedures by the state government designating so-called acceleration areas; in future, photovoltaic (PV) systems on balcony railings or terraces will no longer require planning permission for households.

Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) and the responsible state councillor Daniel Allgäuer (FPÖ) emphasized the goal of energy autonomy, which the state wants to achieve by 2050, at the presentation of the amendment to the law on Tuesday. By then, the entire energy requirement is to be covered by renewable energy sources, primarily hydropower and solar power. The aim is to meet electricity requirements with renewable sources as early as 2030. This can only be achieved if the procedures are simplified.

Shortening the duration of procedures
The provincial governor emphasized the need to shorten the duration of procedures for the construction of important plants for the generation of renewable energy as well as transmission and storage facilities. On the basis of the new laws, which were passed in January and are due to come into force in April, the provincial government will be able to define "acceleration areas" in future. If a corresponding plant is built in these areas, a lengthy nature impact assessment will not be required under certain circumstances. Should a nature impact assessment be necessary after a rough assessment, the procedure must be carried out in a concentrated manner and the plant will be granted "overriding public interest" in all considerations.

There will be some relief for private individuals in that PV systems on balconies will no longer require a permit. PV systems on roofs or walls are already exempt from approval. Under certain conditions - particularly with regard to the distance to neighbors and noise levels - heat pumps will also be exempt from the obligation to obtain approval or notification under building law. Shorter decision periods are also being introduced.

If the authorities do not object to the installation of a solar or PV system with an output of up to 100 kWp within one month, it is automatically deemed to have been approved.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf