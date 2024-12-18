How to keep calm in the pre-Christmas hustle and bustle

The 18-year-old likes her work. She came to Austria from Serbia three years ago. Her story tells how she overcame obstacles and built a fulfilling life out of her own drive and ambition. "When I applied for a job at Interspar, I didn't know exactly what I was supposed to do," she says. That was three years ago now. Her German was poor, not to say almost non-existent, but store manager Marko Lovric gave her a chance anyway: if she improved her German significantly within three months, she would be allowed to start. No sooner said than done: after three months, she amazed the team with huge progress in her language skills.