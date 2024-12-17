NBA champion mourns
National basketball player (32) found dead
Latvia's basketball association is mourning the loss of Janis Timma. The national player was found dead at the entrance to a residential building in the center of Moscow on Tuesday morning. The news also shocked compatriot Kristaps Porzingis.
"Oh no, please tell me it's not true," wrote the 29-year-old, who became NBA champion with the Boston Celtics last season, when he heard the sad news. According to Russian media, Timma had decided to end his life at the age of just 32. His cell phone was reportedly found next to his body with a message to his ex-wife, singer Anna Sedokova.
No NBA appearance
In 2013, Timma was drafted 60th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA draft and later moved to the Orlando Magic. However, the forward was denied an appearance in the NBA and was only allowed to hunt for baskets in the Summer League.
His career was more successful in Europe, where, in addition to national team appearances, he was able to add stations such as Baskonia, Olympiacos Piraeus, Khimki Moscow and UNICS Kazan to his CV.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
