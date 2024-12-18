Styrian trains Magna bosses in business English

Today, her clients include employees from Magna Steyr and Graz Airport. Many of them are male and over 50 years old. Gilluly-Beham prepares them for negotiations, presentations, meetings or e-mail conversations. "Most of them actually come to boost their self-confidence, but each of my sessions is tailor-made," says the woman behind Target Language Communication. Her aim is to prepare her clients for specific situations in the best possible way so that they can use their professional expertise in English. Offers and appointments are made via her online system.