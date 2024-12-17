Vorteilswelt
"Make proud"

Trump’s team: He is to become US ambassador in Vienna

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 10:03

Five weeks before taking office, US President-elect Donald Trump has named his future ambassador to Austria. He has nominated real estate agent Arthur Graham Fisher, who runs three brokerage offices "in the beautiful mountains of North Carolina", Trump announced on social media.

"Art is a staunch supporter of America First policies and will make us proud in Austin," Trump added on his Truth Social network on Monday evening (local time).

North Carolina was one of the seven decisive swing states in the November election. Traditionally, new presidents award ambassadorships to deserving campaign donors. The current ambassador in Vienna is Victoria Reggie Kennedy, the widow of long-time Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy.

Victoria Reggie Kennedy is the current US ambassador in Vienna.
Victoria Reggie Kennedy is the current US ambassador in Vienna.
(Bild: Reinhard Holl)

Candidate still has to attend a hearing in the US Senate before taking office
Fisher is the head of the real estate company Fisher Realty, which was founded in 1977. According to Trump, the company is one of the "top realtors" in the state of North Carolina and has many of the best clients in the USA. The current ambassador's term of office ends when Trump takes office on January 20. However, Graham Fisher still has to attend a hearing in the US Senate and be formally confirmed by it before taking office.

However, this is only a formality because ambassadorial appointments are rarely politically controversial and the candidates usually achieve large majorities. In addition, Trump's Republicans have a majority in the more important chamber of parliament.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf