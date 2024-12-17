Trump’s team: He is to become US ambassador in Vienna

Candidate still has to attend a hearing in the US Senate before taking office

Fisher is the head of the real estate company Fisher Realty, which was founded in 1977. According to Trump, the company is one of the "top realtors" in the state of North Carolina and has many of the best clients in the USA. The current ambassador's term of office ends when Trump takes office on January 20. However, Graham Fisher still has to attend a hearing in the US Senate and be formally confirmed by it before taking office.