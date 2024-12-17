"Make proud"
Trump’s team: He is to become US ambassador in Vienna
Five weeks before taking office, US President-elect Donald Trump has named his future ambassador to Austria. He has nominated real estate agent Arthur Graham Fisher, who runs three brokerage offices "in the beautiful mountains of North Carolina", Trump announced on social media.
"Art is a staunch supporter of America First policies and will make us proud in Austin," Trump added on his Truth Social network on Monday evening (local time).
North Carolina was one of the seven decisive swing states in the November election. Traditionally, new presidents award ambassadorships to deserving campaign donors. The current ambassador in Vienna is Victoria Reggie Kennedy, the widow of long-time Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy.
Candidate still has to attend a hearing in the US Senate before taking office
Fisher is the head of the real estate company Fisher Realty, which was founded in 1977. According to Trump, the company is one of the "top realtors" in the state of North Carolina and has many of the best clients in the USA. The current ambassador's term of office ends when Trump takes office on January 20. However, Graham Fisher still has to attend a hearing in the US Senate and be formally confirmed by it before taking office.
However, this is only a formality because ambassadorial appointments are rarely politically controversial and the candidates usually achieve large majorities. In addition, Trump's Republicans have a majority in the more important chamber of parliament.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.