EVN: Significantly lower revenue and profit in 2023/24

EVN's 2023/24 financial year was characterized by mild temperatures in Austria as well as in Bulgaria and North Macedonia, which led to lower energy demand. The electricity and gas sales business for end customers in Lower Austria was negative for the second year in a row, according to the company. Wholesale prices for electricity and gas fell in all three of EVN's core markets. In the international project business, sales revenue fell due to the completion of the sewage treatment plant in Kuwait.