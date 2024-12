Four sick children are hospitalized with measles

"We urgently appeal to all parents!"

According to the expert, all of this could have been avoided with a vaccination. "Unfortunately, none of the four hospitalized children were vaccinated. We therefore urgently appeal to all parents to actually take advantage of the vaccinations provided for in the Austrian vaccination schedule. These recommendations are designed to spare children a great deal of suffering and at the same time - if the vaccination coverage rate is high enough - help to 'eradicate' certain serious diseases," says Biebl.