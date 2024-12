Verstappen: “I had six beers and two gin”

"That makes me proud"

With his fourth title win, Verstappen followed in the footsteps of Sebastian Vettel, who achieved this feat with the Austrian-British racing team from 2010 to 2013. Only six drivers have ever won four or more world championships in motorsport's premier class, including Verstappen and Vettel, Alain Prost (4), Juan Manuel Fangio (5) and the two record champions Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (7 each).