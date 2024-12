Kickl’s little red triumph

We remember: Jörg Haider, a cheerful pragmatist through and through compared to Herbert Kickl, was in second or third place in polls and on election Sundays, so he could have elected an SPÖ chancellor in a red-blue government. Now the FPÖ is politically further to the right, in first place since the National Council elections with a claim to the chancellorship, and the SPÖ conscience suddenly thinks a coalition is possible? Saving what can still be saved in terms of power? There is no need to understand this red logic.