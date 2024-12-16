For religious reasons
Because of a woman: refugee boycotts German course
The Upper Austrian Integration Councilor Christian Dörfel (ÖVP) shakes his head and is angry. On Monday, he reported on an incident in Steyr (Upper Austria) where a refugee refused to take part in a compulsory German course. His reason: he didn't want to be taught by a woman ...
The incident happened at the Wifi in Steyr: the compulsory German courses for refugees are also held there. Integration State Councillor Christian Dörfel (ÖVP) told "Krone": "I've been out and about a lot in the last few weeks. I was told that some organizations are replacing female German trainers because participants refuse to be taught by a woman for religious reasons."
"This leads to a reduction or elimination of funding"
Dörfel is furious about this and says: "This must not happen again in the future and will lead to a reduction or elimination of funding. This is about establishing respect for female authority in the context of German courses." In general, the state wants to increase the number of German courses, including the teaching of values and respect, to over 6,000, and there are also to be stricter guidelines. Not only High German is to be taught, but also dialect. Dörfel says: "High German helps in many areas, but not in all."
Integration house rules for Upper Austria
The integration department is also considering developing a kind of house rules for Upper Austria. In other words, the communication of our values will be expanded and obligations will be emphasized more strongly. The state councillor on the strict requirements: "Anyone who rejects our way of life, questions our social achievements such as equal rights for men and women or wants to place religion above state law has no place here."
Personal success stories can be an authentic role model
The country also wants to bring immigrants who have integrated and are successful to the fore. A personal success story can be an authentic role model for new immigrants. At the same time, this also sends a signal to the population that integration can work with consistent conditions.
In December 2024, there were 3644 asylum seekers in basic care in Upper Austria. At the beginning of the year - excluding displaced persons from Ukraine - there were still 4581 people.
