Because of a woman: refugee boycotts German course

Dörfel is furious about this and says: "This must not happen again in the future and will lead to a reduction or elimination of funding. This is about establishing respect for female authority in the context of German courses." In general, the state wants to increase the number of German courses, including the teaching of values and respect, to over 6,000, and there are also to be stricter guidelines. Not only High German is to be taught, but also dialect. Dörfel says: "High German helps in many areas, but not in all."