Michael Postmann:
Party in green and white for the “Lord of the Stones”
More than 300 cheerful guests celebrated Michael Postmann's 70th birthday. A special gift was a Rapid cake in the shape of a soccer pitch.
"This is what 70 years of full life looks like ... Let's hear it, let's hear it!" Michael Postmann from Stadtschlaining was greeted with cheerful words by many well-wishers at his second restaurant "Angy's Corner" on his milestone birthday. He had already invited family, friends, companions, business partners and colleagues to "Breakfast with Mike" from 8 am. The whole day was a hive of activity. More than 300 guests took the opportunity to wish the jubilarian all the best for the future.
Still active in the quarry
Postmann was delighted with the visit of the two managing directors Gerhard Horn (Klöcher-Bau) and Günther Lederhaas (Granit-Graz) at the head of the company delegation. At 70, "Mike" is still pulling the strings in the Klöcher-Bau quarry in Rumpersdorf, where he started as a worker at the age of 15. "My grandfather was the founder of the Postmann quarry, which my father Walter later took over and managed until Klöcher-Bau took over as the new owner," said the birthday boy.
From cake to Rapid soil
Gerhard Horn - president of SV Oberwart outside of work - was not sparing with his praise for Postmann, whom he calls "Lord of the Stones" after 55 years on the job. Gifts were given in the spirit of St. Barbara, patron saint of miners - and in green and white. "Mike", an avid soccer fan, was delighted to receive a Rapid cake, invitations to the VIP club and a jar full of Rapid soil from the legendary Hanappi Stadium. Coach Werner Gregoritsch joined in the congratulations. Only Didi Kühbauer was unable to attend - but a date for a meeting with the jubilarian has already been set. Karl Grammer
