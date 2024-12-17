Party in green and white for the “Lord of the Stones”

From cake to Rapid soil

Gerhard Horn - president of SV Oberwart outside of work - was not sparing with his praise for Postmann, whom he calls "Lord of the Stones" after 55 years on the job. Gifts were given in the spirit of St. Barbara, patron saint of miners - and in green and white. "Mike", an avid soccer fan, was delighted to receive a Rapid cake, invitations to the VIP club and a jar full of Rapid soil from the legendary Hanappi Stadium. Coach Werner Gregoritsch joined in the congratulations. Only Didi Kühbauer was unable to attend - but a date for a meeting with the jubilarian has already been set. Karl Grammer