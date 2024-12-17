Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Michael Postmann:

Party in green and white for the “Lord of the Stones”

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 11:00

More than 300 cheerful guests celebrated Michael Postmann's 70th birthday. A special gift was a Rapid cake in the shape of a soccer pitch.

0 Kommentare

"This is what 70 years of full life looks like ... Let's hear it, let's hear it!" Michael Postmann from Stadtschlaining was greeted with cheerful words by many well-wishers at his second restaurant "Angy's Corner" on his milestone birthday. He had already invited family, friends, companions, business partners and colleagues to "Breakfast with Mike" from 8 am. The whole day was a hive of activity. More than 300 guests took the opportunity to wish the jubilarian all the best for the future.

The jubilarian was delighted to receive a Rapid cake. (Bild: Weber Franz/Franz Weber)
The jubilarian was delighted to receive a Rapid cake.
(Bild: Weber Franz/Franz Weber)

Still active in the quarry
Postmann was delighted with the visit of the two managing directors Gerhard Horn (Klöcher-Bau) and Günther Lederhaas (Granit-Graz) at the head of the company delegation. At 70, "Mike" is still pulling the strings in the Klöcher-Bau quarry in Rumpersdorf, where he started as a worker at the age of 15. "My grandfather was the founder of the Postmann quarry, which my father Walter later took over and managed until Klöcher-Bau took over as the new owner," said the birthday boy.

"Holy earth" from Rapid's old Hanappi Stadium. (Bild: Weber Franz/Franz Weber)
"Holy earth" from Rapid's old Hanappi Stadium.
(Bild: Weber Franz/Franz Weber)

From cake to Rapid soil
Gerhard Horn - president of SV Oberwart outside of work - was not sparing with his praise for Postmann, whom he calls "Lord of the Stones" after 55 years on the job. Gifts were given in the spirit of St. Barbara, patron saint of miners - and in green and white. "Mike", an avid soccer fan, was delighted to receive a Rapid cake, invitations to the VIP club and a jar full of Rapid soil from the legendary Hanappi Stadium. Coach Werner Gregoritsch joined in the congratulations. Only Didi Kühbauer was unable to attend - but a date for a meeting with the jubilarian has already been set. Karl Grammer

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf