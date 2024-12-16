Burg: "Akin's dream"
Weepy Turkish school radio with verbal porn
Director Stefan Bachmann has taken his farewell production in Cologne to the Burg. The target audience for this confused work by German-Turkish playwright Akin Emanuel Sipal is likely to be small.
The Turkish surtitles were correctly displayed after a ten-minute breakdown. However, it seems uncertain that audiences from the surrounding districts will flock to the Ring as a result. The interest of established visitors could also remain limited: Director Stefan Bachmann has transferred his farewell production in Cologne, "Akin's Dream of the Ottoman Empire", to the Burgtheater, and the text by German-Turk Akin Emanuel Sipal leaves even sympathizers baffled: linguistically not without charm, it meanders aimlessly between rhythmic school radio on Turkish history, larmoyance and verbal pornography.
First we learn that the Ottomans invented European culture and the Muslims invented tolerance. A gift, especially since we believe that our culture escaped extinction by the skin of its teeth during two Turkish sieges. Then the author laments his marginalization by racists who don't want to mention him in the same breath as Nobel Prize winners Jelinek and Handke. And then, with a certain Edith, he flails from all orifices without cause.
Bachmann has lent the text his proven circumspection. On Olaf Altmann's minimalist stage, a delightful historical picture book unfolds, and the newcomers Melanie Kretschmann, Bruno Cathomas and Stefko Hanushevsky as well as the tried and tested Mehmet Atesci are all very pleasing. Nevertheless, the why glows on the bare stage wall.
