Security at risk
Shots fired at town sign pose a mystery
Unknown persons fired three shots at the weekend. There is great anger in Markt Allhau about the act of vandalism.
The theft of place name signs and traffic signs often cause trouble in Burgenland. A town sign is currently causing a stir again in southern Burgenland. At the weekend, unknown perpetrators are said to have shot at the place name sign in the 2000-inhabitant community of Markt Allhau. The perforated place name sign was noticed on Saturday by a passer-by who reported the incident to the municipality.
Anger and incomprehension from the mayor
According to initial findings, the shots were probably fired the day before, on Friday. Mayor Joachim Raser, usually very level-headed, is accordingly furious. Anger and, above all, incomprehension dominate his mood last weekend, because someone in his community probably went out at night to carry out this "more than questionable action". "The bullet holes are clearly visible and indicate that the incident was caused by the use of a firearm," says the head of the village.
Police ask for information from the public
The municipality has filed charges against persons unknown. The police are investigating serious damage to public property and the motive is still a mystery. And the mayor also points out that "this is not just damage to property, but also a potential threat to public safety." The weapon from which the shots were fired is still under investigation. Information is requested at the Litzelsdorf police station 0591331246 or at the municipal office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
