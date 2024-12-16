Shots fired at town sign pose a mystery

Anger and incomprehension from the mayor

According to initial findings, the shots were probably fired the day before, on Friday. Mayor Joachim Raser, usually very level-headed, is accordingly furious. Anger and, above all, incomprehension dominate his mood last weekend, because someone in his community probably went out at night to carry out this "more than questionable action". "The bullet holes are clearly visible and indicate that the incident was caused by the use of a firearm," says the head of the village.