German film star reveals details of her private life

Veronica Ferres (59) is one of the best-known German actresses. She celebrated her breakthrough in the 1990s with films such as "Schtonk!", "Das Superweib" and "Rossini".

She is married to the well-known entrepreneur Carsten Maschmeyer and has a daughter from her first marriage to film producer Martin Krug. Lilly, 23, is also an actress and model.

The 59-year-old can be seen again on TV from December 30 in the six-part horror series "Hameln" on ZDFnero.