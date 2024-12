Pacult: “THAT annoyed me immensely!”

Peter Pacult (Klagenfurt coach): "You can lose in Salzburg, even with 0:3. We had the chance to make it 1:0. Defensively, we did a good job until the 40th minute. There was little going forward, the last pass was missing. Then we conceded the game. We weren't consistent enough with the first goal. The 2:0 annoyed me immensely because it didn't make the game any easier for us. Overall, it wasn't enough offensively, but we were also at our limit in terms of personnel. I'm glad it's the break now."