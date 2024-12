Ice bathing: “Everyone has dared to do it so far”

When temperatures drop below freezing, it's time to dress warmly. But not for Daniela Bily, who was born in Zell: she takes her clothes off! At least apart from her bikini and a warm woolly hat. "We always leave our headgear on. And we don't dip our hands in cold water either. That's because there are lots of nerve cells there that signal to the body that it's cold," explains yoga and movement teacher Daniela Bily. Overcoming the body and its instincts is what ice bathing is all about. With special breathing exercises, which are also used in yoga, Bily prepares herself and her fellow swimmers for the approaching cold bath.