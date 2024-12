Parkinson’s disease: first signs often appear long before

It's a shock diagnosis that automatically makes you think of Alois Mock or Michael J. Fox. Now Vienna's former mayor Michael Häupl has also been diagnosed: He has Parkinson's disease. His wife noticed the first signs and advised him to see a neurologist, the 75-year-old told Krone. "Of course I know that it can't be cured," said the former city boss, but he is currently doing well. "I just have these tremors."