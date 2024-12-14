Doubts after the change
Schumacher: “Hamilton has never been able to do that!”
Former driver Ralf Schumacher doubts that Lewis Hamilton, who is now switching to Ferrari after very successful years at Mercedes, will cause a sensation at the Scuderia. The German criticizes the British record world champion. Working with the engineers to develop a car perfectly for his driving style is something "Hamilton has never been able to do".
At Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton meets team boss Fred Vasseur, the two have known each other for many years. According to Ralf Schumacher, however, this is not an advantage for the star driver. "No, he won't really be able to help him, just like Toto couldn't this year. Neither of them are responsible for the design of the car. Conclusion: Lewis has to adapt to the driving characteristics of the car and not the other way around," Schumacher says clearly in the Sport1 interview.
He also draws a comparison with his brother Michael Schumacher, who, like Hamilton, won an incredible seven Formula 1 world championship titles. "The biggest difference is that Michael, among many other qualities, was able to work with the engineers to develop a car perfectly for his driving style. Lewis can't do that. He has never been able to do that, if you listen carefully to what the Mercedes technicians say," Ralf explains.
Toto Wolff, for example, "emphasized more than once that a driver should step on the gas and the engineers should develop. But he also said that because his drivers were apparently unable to give the right input," says Schumacher at least.
"Leclerc is the top dog at Ferrari"
In any case, his brother Michael was "completely different". "He always set the direction for his confidants like Ross Brawn or Jean Todt. That makes things even more difficult for Lewis: because Charles Leclerc is the top dog. Everyone in the team knows him. For Lewis, everything is new at Ferrari. What's more, Michael came to Ferrari as the current world champion and was much younger. That's not the case with Lewis." It will be interesting to see whether Hamilton will prove him wrong in the coming season ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.