Schumacher: “Hamilton has never been able to do that!”

"Leclerc is the top dog at Ferrari"

In any case, his brother Michael was "completely different". "He always set the direction for his confidants like Ross Brawn or Jean Todt. That makes things even more difficult for Lewis: because Charles Leclerc is the top dog. Everyone in the team knows him. For Lewis, everything is new at Ferrari. What's more, Michael came to Ferrari as the current world champion and was much younger. That's not the case with Lewis." It will be interesting to see whether Hamilton will prove him wrong in the coming season ...