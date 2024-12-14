West Ham in mourning: Youth player (15) passes away

"Wonderful memories"

"Oscar was adored by everyone in the academy - he wasn't just a great goalkeeper, he was a real hammer and a fantastic young person who will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him," West Ham's sporting director Mark Noble was quoted as saying in a statement. "I have wonderful memories of Oscar playing in my back garden - Lenny and his team-mates were all delighted with him. He was a friendly, happy, well-mannered and polite young man who had such a bright future ahead of him and it is incredibly devastating that he has been separated from his family and friends at this age."