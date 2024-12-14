Cancer battle lost
West Ham in mourning: Youth player (15) passes away
English Premier League club West Ham United are in deep mourning for the loss of youth player Oscar Fairs. The young keeper lost his battle with cancer at the age of just 15, the club announced on Friday.
Fairs was diagnosed with a rare tumor that grows in the brain or spinal cord in August 2023, and it was only at the beginning of the year that ex-West Ham professional Declan Rice (now Arsenal) donated 6,000 euros for the boy's treatment. Over the past few months, the tumor has spread to nine centimeters of the brain.
"Wonderful memories"
"Oscar was adored by everyone in the academy - he wasn't just a great goalkeeper, he was a real hammer and a fantastic young person who will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him," West Ham's sporting director Mark Noble was quoted as saying in a statement. "I have wonderful memories of Oscar playing in my back garden - Lenny and his team-mates were all delighted with him. He was a friendly, happy, well-mannered and polite young man who had such a bright future ahead of him and it is incredibly devastating that he has been separated from his family and friends at this age."
Due to the tragedy, the club has postponed all academy games that would have taken place this weekend. "We will ensure his name is never forgotten at West Ham United. The thoughts and sincere condolences of everyone at the club go out to Oscar's parents, Natalie and Russell, and his brother Harry, and we kindly ask that the family's privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time. Rest in peace, brave Oscar," said Noble.
