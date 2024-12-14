Gogl-Walli: No European Championships indoors, only the World Championships!

World Championships in Tokyo also very late

Another point in favor of her 2025 season planning: Not only will the indoor World Championships take place at a very late date, but the outdoor World Championships in Tokyo (September 13-21) will also be held unusually late. This leaves plenty of time after the indoor season to build up for the outdoor season. "But Wolfi has to plan that," smiles Gogl-Walli. But as we know, the coach has always managed this planning for her with pinpoint accuracy in recent years. The good news is that Gogl-Walli has already qualified for the World Championships in Tokyo.