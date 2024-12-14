Benni Raich is amazed
These siblings amaze in the Ski World Cup
At the two Super-G races in Steinach am Brenner this week, they skied down the slopes at over 80 km/h - with less than ten percent vision. Veronika Aigner and Johannes Aigner won a total of five out of six races in Tyrol with their guides. Legend Benni Raich also raves about the siblings.
At the Paraski World Cup in Steinach am Brenner, the Aigners once again amazed everyone with their naturalness on the slopes. Veronika won both super-G races and the combined with her sister Elisabeth Guide. Johannes won both speed races with guide Nico Haberl and took second place in the combined. Thomas Grochar was also a big hit in the standing class with a victory, a second and a third place. A third place for Manuel Rachbauer in the first super-G rounded off the fantastic result.
"It can go on like this"
Johannes Aigner was very satisfied: "The week went really well, we are very happy. There are still a few fine points to improve, I noticed a few things. Above all, I still have some technical catching up to do here and there, so we'll be working on that over the next few days. There's not much time to catch our breath, as we're about to continue in Tignes and Courchevel. But it can go on like this, we wouldn't mind."
Veronika Aigner was beaming: "It's an indescribable feeling, a really great start to the season. Everything was perfect, from the weather to the piste to the skis." Thomas Grochar nodded: "It was a brilliant week in Steinach. If someone had told me beforehand that I would go home with a win and two podium places, I wouldn't have believed it. I would have been happy with a podium finish. But you see, when it works, it works. And I want to take this momentum into the next competitions."
"They are a role model for many areas of life"
Ski legend Benni Raich experienced the sisters up close in Kitzbühel this year. He put on special goggles and skied with Veronika's eyesight: "I was far away from the gates in the snowplow. As soon as Lisi was four meters in front of me, nothing worked, I no longer had a point of reference. The teamwork between the two of them is outstanding. They are a role model for many areas of life."
Benni's conclusion: "My respect has grown once again. Their parents have also done a lot right. They encouraged their children to try out lots of things and gave them a lot of confidence." Veronika, Johannes and his twin sister Barbara, who is starting out in the technical disciplines with guide Elisa Schwarz, do everything that young people do, even with their handicap.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
