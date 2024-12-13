Vorteilswelt
New inconsistencies

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 15:50

Not everything has yet been clarified in the LIVA affair. The Chairman, Meinhard Lukas, has been working on further points. At the Supervisory Board meeting on Friday, the organ and the awarding of carpentry work to the company Maylan were examined. Both management positions are to be re-tendered before Christmas.

0 Kommentare

At the LIVA Supervisory Board meeting, the awarding of the contract for the construction of the new Brucknerhaus organ in 2018 was examined.

Rumours have been swirling around this process, some of which can now be dispelled, at least as far as quality is concerned: "According to all the experts consulted, the organ is of the highest artistic and technical quality," emphasizes Lukas. "We can be proud of our Brucknerhaus organ."

Only two bidders with a short deadline
The decision to build a new organ was based on a well-founded analysis; an unusually short delivery deadline following the invitation to tender may have been one reason why there were only two bidders. It is also striking that the listed building permit for the removal of the old organ was not obtained until the contract for the new building had already been awarded, according to Lukas, who still sees unanswered questions.

Lawyer Meinhard Lukas is the new Chairman of the LIVA Supervisory Board (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Lawyer Meinhard Lukas is the new Chairman of the LIVA Supervisory Board
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)

Inconsistencies in carpentry work
The new construction of the service center was carried out by the company Maylan, as we reported. The fee of 56,130 euros was in line with the market. As city councillor and LIVA Supervisory Board member Doris Lang-Mayerhofer is a shareholder in Maylan, the awarding of the contract would have required approval by the Supervisory Board. This is now expected to be granted at the next meeting.

Tender for both LIVA managing directors pending
The tendering procedures for the two LIVA managing directors should be finalized before the end of the year. Lukas, together with Managing Deputy Mayor Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ), will provide information on the tender, which is due to take place before Christmas, next week.

A reminder: the LIVA affair
In July, Kerschbaum was dismissed due to compliance allegations, among other things, and commercial director Rene Esterbauer was dismissed at the end of October; his employment was terminated by mutual agreement as of May 31, 2025. In mid-November, concert manager Johanna Möslinger took over the artistic direction of LIVA on an interim basis.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
