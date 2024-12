Ski cross racer Kappacher celebrates first World Cup victory

It's finally here, the first World Cup victory! Ski cross racer Adam Kappacher was on top for the first time in his career at the World Cup race in Val Thorens (Fra). The final could not have been more exciting. After a good start, the man from Pongau was in the lead for a long time. Shortly before the finish, however, things got exciting as the Swiss Alex Fiva caught up. The two rivals crossed the finish line at the same time, both of them pulling their right hand far enough ahead.