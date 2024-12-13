No salary advance
KTM promise shattered: the first reactions
It is bad news just a few days before Christmas, which has hit the employees concerned particularly hard: the advance payment on December salaries promised by KTM has not materialized. "This is devastating," says Mattighofen's mayor Daniel Lang in an initial reaction. The GPA trade union is also concerned.
"There is simply no more handshake quality," says Andreas Stangl. The President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor is outraged by the developments at KTM. After the company had promised the more than 3,600 affected employees that it would transfer a 90 percent advance on their December salary a few days after the opening of insolvency proceedings, the workforce was then put off this payment until shortly before Christmas.
On Thursday - and thus on the penultimate day of production, which will be shut down until the end of February - the motorcycle manufacturer then informed the employees that the advance would not be paid after all, but that the salary would only be transferred at the end of the month as usual. Apparently there is a lack of liquidity to cover the payments now.
"They are left with nothing"
A blow for the employees, who are already waiting for their November salary and most of their Christmas bonus. "This is devastating," says Mattighofen's mayor Daniel Lang. The head of the town tells of employees who were among the first 250 to be made redundant in December: "They still received 300 euros for the one day in November and their share of the Christmas bonus. They are left with nothing."
"Uncertainty is catastrophic"
Wolfgang Gerstmayer, Managing Director of the GPA trade union in Upper Austria, is audibly annoyed. In the direction of KTM owner Stefan Pierer, he says: "He still wanted to appear as a great savior to his own employees by paying out December salaries, although he had already been unable to pay out November and Christmas bonuses, for which the insolvency compensation fund now has to step in. The uncertainty that the employees are experiencing is catastrophic."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.