Brazil’s President Lula operated on again

The president's state of health had raised doubts as to whether he would run for re-election in 2026. However, Lula's spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that the 79-year-old will also stand in the next elections. He is expected to be discharged from hospital early next week and may then resume his presidential activities, as his personal doctor Roberto Kalil Filho told reporters. Lula is currently being represented by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin.