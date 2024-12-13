Gloomy outlook: Growth falling, deficit rising

Also well above the Maastricht limit in 2026 and 2027

For 2026 and 2027, the OeNB also expects new debt to be well above the Maastricht limit of 3.0% required by the EU, with deficits of 3.6% in both years. The deterioration in the deficit in 2025 is "primarily due to the delayed adjustment of pensions and public salaries to inflation and the poor macroeconomic environment", according to a statement from the National Bank. However, a reduction in the deficit would also entail a "significant downside risk" for the domestic economy.