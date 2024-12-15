Roman times in a book
emilia lizard book carinthia museum
The 1500-year-old mosaic in Teurnia continues to fascinate researchers and observers - what the stork and the lizard mean and why Ursus and Ursina are still known today.
In 1910, archaeologists were delighted with a sensational find in St. Peter in Holz near Spittal: they discovered a mosaic floor that was created around the year 500! The 6 x 4 meter mosaic and its twelve picture panels still fascinate researchers, but a book has now also been created for children that tells the story of the adventure in Teurnia.
"I was working as a trainee at Teurnia and thought about how to make this magnificent work of art accessible to children," reveals Viktoria Zehentner. The archaeologist from Weißenstein has focused her research on the everyday experiences of children and young people in the province of Noricum. "And I like working with children. They shouldn't see a museum as a bland institution. Everything there is far too exciting for that," says Zehentner, who works at the Diocesan Museum in Graz.
I don't want children to find museums boring. Emilia also gives adults a new perspective on the past.
Viktoria Zehentner, Autorin der Geschichte von Emilia Eidechse
Bild: Viktoria Zehentner
Zehentner wrote the story of Emilia Eidechse because there are many small lizards in the ancient walls of Teurnia and a lizard plays an important role in a picture panel on the mosaic.
In it, Elisabeth Eidechse, who lives with her family and friends in the museum complex of the cemetery church, tells of an old story that her grandmother used to tell: the story of the little lizard Emilia, who heard the people of Teurnia talking about the military commander Ursus. Ursus had come to Teurnia with his wife Ursina and had many plans for the town.
The caring stork
Ursus really was governor of the province of Binnen-Noricum. One of the twelve fields in the mosaic names him and his wife Ursina as the donors of the famous mosaic floor, which shows several animals that tell of the Christian faith. The motif of the stork trying to pick up a lizard with its beak immediately catches the eye: Christ lifts people up to the light. Even the ancient Egyptians were certain that storks not only cared for their young, but also for their parents. The early Christians saw the stork's care as an important characteristic of Jesus.
I internalize the mood of the text before I illustrate. In the book, it was important to show the time, the fashion of the time.
Anna Gentilini, Illustratorin der Geschichte von Emilia
Bild: Anna Gentilini Agentpoppy
The ox in the mosaic stands for the apostles, prophets and all those who proclaim the faith. The mother duck symbolizes the mother church, the chicks the believers. The eagle protects its young from the serpent, just as Christ protects his faithful from the devil.
In the story by Viktoria Zehentner, Emilia Eidechse is looking for a way to save the initially flawed Teurnia mosaic before the ceremonial inauguration...
For reading, reading aloud, solving puzzles
"Emilia Eidechse & das römische Mosaik - Ein Abenteuer in Teurnia" (Emilia the Lizard & the Roman Mosaic - An Adventure in Teurnia) is the name of the book, hot off the press, which is available at the ticket office of the Kärnten Museum and in the Heyn bookshop in Klagenfurt for 14.90 euros. In addition to Emilia's adventure, the book contains mosaic puzzles and a suggestion to draw your own mosaic design - recommended for primary school children upwards!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.