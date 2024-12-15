emilia lizard book carinthia museum

The caring stork

Ursus really was governor of the province of Binnen-Noricum. One of the twelve fields in the mosaic names him and his wife Ursina as the donors of the famous mosaic floor, which shows several animals that tell of the Christian faith. The motif of the stork trying to pick up a lizard with its beak immediately catches the eye: Christ lifts people up to the light. Even the ancient Egyptians were certain that storks not only cared for their young, but also for their parents. The early Christians saw the stork's care as an important characteristic of Jesus.