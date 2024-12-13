Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Harsh words

“Unacceptable”: own coach fires Werner

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 10:15

After Timo Werner truly did not have his best day in the Europa League match against Glasgow Rangers (1:1) on Thursday, his coach had clear words for him. The Tottenham striker's performance was "not acceptable", said Ange Postecoglou.

0 Kommentare

Werner failed to win a single one of his five tackles and only managed one shot on goal from 39 contacts with the ball, which missed the target. As a result, the German's working day was over after the first half and he had to make way for Dejan Kulusevski, who finally scored in the 75th minute to make the final score 1:1. 

"Don't have many options"
Werner, on the other hand, got his comeuppance, with Postecoglou complaining after the game: "He didn't play anywhere near the level he should have. It's not acceptable, and I said the same to Timo. He's an experienced international, a German international. You know, in the phase we're in right now, we don't exactly have many options, so we need everyone to at least want to go out there and give their best, and his performance in the first half was unacceptable."

Ange Postecoglou was unhappy with Werner's performance. (Bild: AFP/APA/JUSTIN TALLIS)
Ange Postecoglou was unhappy with Werner's performance.
(Bild: AFP/APA/JUSTIN TALLIS)

Werner was loaned to Tottenham from Leipzig around a year ago, but has yet to really break through at Spurs. The 28-year-old has only scored one goal in 19 competitive matches this season. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf