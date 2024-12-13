“Unacceptable”: own coach fires Werner

"Don't have many options"

Werner, on the other hand, got his comeuppance, with Postecoglou complaining after the game: "He didn't play anywhere near the level he should have. It's not acceptable, and I said the same to Timo. He's an experienced international, a German international. You know, in the phase we're in right now, we don't exactly have many options, so we need everyone to at least want to go out there and give their best, and his performance in the first half was unacceptable."