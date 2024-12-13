Harsh words
“Unacceptable”: own coach fires Werner
After Timo Werner truly did not have his best day in the Europa League match against Glasgow Rangers (1:1) on Thursday, his coach had clear words for him. The Tottenham striker's performance was "not acceptable", said Ange Postecoglou.
Werner failed to win a single one of his five tackles and only managed one shot on goal from 39 contacts with the ball, which missed the target. As a result, the German's working day was over after the first half and he had to make way for Dejan Kulusevski, who finally scored in the 75th minute to make the final score 1:1.
"Don't have many options"
Werner, on the other hand, got his comeuppance, with Postecoglou complaining after the game: "He didn't play anywhere near the level he should have. It's not acceptable, and I said the same to Timo. He's an experienced international, a German international. You know, in the phase we're in right now, we don't exactly have many options, so we need everyone to at least want to go out there and give their best, and his performance in the first half was unacceptable."
Werner was loaned to Tottenham from Leipzig around a year ago, but has yet to really break through at Spurs. The 28-year-old has only scored one goal in 19 competitive matches this season.
