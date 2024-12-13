Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

What happened after Hannes Androsch?

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 06:00
0 Kommentare

Shortly before the death of Hannes Androsch was reported, a remarkable piece of information on the world's economic development came in: "The Economist" reported that the global economy would have grown rapidly in 2024. So the world doesn't seem to be in such a bad place.

Unfortunately, Austria has little of it. The Economist's assessment of the situation includes a ranking of the most economically successful OECD countries this year. At the top of the list is Spain. Followed by Ireland and Denmark and Greece and Italy and Colombia and Israel and so on. Scrolling down, you might think they've forgotten Austria. But then, almost at the end of the list, you finally find Austria in 31st place. It is followed by New Zealand, Finland, Turkey, Lithuania and Estonia.

Given the conditions that Austria has, you have to put that together first. So the government that is still in office has probably done quite a lot wrong. One involuntarily wonders when the Republic last had a politician of comparable stature to Hannes Androsch. Quick-witted, eloquent, entrepreneurial, well-read, cosmopolitan, curious to the end.

No, not everything was better in the past. But at some point between the time of Androsch and today, something must have gone very wrong in the Austrian world of politics in terms of education.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claus Pándi
Claus Pándi
