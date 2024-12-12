Vorteilswelt
Construction projects and more

Kabeg invests 64 million in Carinthian hospitals

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 16:31

The Supervisory Board voted on the 2025 budget as well as future construction projects and investments.

Kabeg's total budget amounts to around one billion euros. The outflow was reduced by 20 million to 346 million. Nevertheless, the state and municipalities still have to cover this shortfall as their share of financing.

"We have an efficient and economical budget that has been drawn up taking into account the consolidation path and focuses on the quality of patient care," says Leo Murer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Any salary adjustments have not been taken into account. These will be taken into account once negotiations have been concluded."

64 million euro investment budget 
A 64 million euro investment budget has also been put together for the coming years. The priorities include the expansion of the Surgical Medical Center and coronary angiography at the hospital. Outpatient care places are being created in the geriatrics department at Villach Regional Hospital. The south wing of the Gailtal-Klinik is being renovated and the monitoring ward at the LKH Laas is being restructured.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katrin Fister
Katrin Fister
