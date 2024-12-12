Construction projects and more
Kabeg invests 64 million in Carinthian hospitals
The Supervisory Board voted on the 2025 budget as well as future construction projects and investments.
Kabeg's total budget amounts to around one billion euros. The outflow was reduced by 20 million to 346 million. Nevertheless, the state and municipalities still have to cover this shortfall as their share of financing.
"We have an efficient and economical budget that has been drawn up taking into account the consolidation path and focuses on the quality of patient care," says Leo Murer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Any salary adjustments have not been taken into account. These will be taken into account once negotiations have been concluded."
64 million euro investment budget
A 64 million euro investment budget has also been put together for the coming years. The priorities include the expansion of the Surgical Medical Center and coronary angiography at the hospital. Outpatient care places are being created in the geriatrics department at Villach Regional Hospital. The south wing of the Gailtal-Klinik is being renovated and the monitoring ward at the LKH Laas is being restructured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.