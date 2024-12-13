Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
13.12.2024 07:21

Experts are predicting major challenges in the care sector over the next ten years. In Lower Austria, a strategy has been devised to meet the increased demand in the future. 

0 Kommentare

The population in Lower Austria is getting older. "A good sign for care in this country," says Social Affairs Minister Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister. However, this trend is pushing the domestic care system as we know it today to its limits - and quickly beyond.

61.9 percent of people in need of care in Lower Austria are currently cared for at home, 18.8 percent use mobile services, 7.9 percent have 24-hour care and 11.4 percent are accommodated in care homes.

Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister, Soziallandesrätin

Need for care is increasing enormously
This is shown by the forecasts of experts such as Professor Franz Kolland, gerontologist at Karl Landsteiner University in Krems. The number of care recipients will increase by up to 34 percent by 2035, and the need for care places by up to 44 percent. Up to 51 percent more people than before will need 24-hour care, and up to 39 percent more people will need mobile care. In order to be prepared for these potentially enormous increases, Lower Austria has developed a care strategy that focuses on three key points in particular: "It's about expanding the inpatient sector, an offensive in the provision of care and more digitalization," explains Teschl-Hofmeister.

People need to pay more attention to their diet and exercise. Many do too little for their health. The latest data shows this.

Professor Franz Kolland, Kompetenzzentrum für Gerontologie

Expansion is already underway
The care infrastructure is being expanded by 300 million euros. "300 new places have already been created and hundreds more are currently being planned or built," says the state councillor. Staff are being recruited both in faraway Vietnam and at home: "Training places are available in every region of the country." Senior living will be launched in 2025 with five projects. This is an intensified form of assisted living.

