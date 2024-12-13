Need for care is increasing enormously

This is shown by the forecasts of experts such as Professor Franz Kolland, gerontologist at Karl Landsteiner University in Krems. The number of care recipients will increase by up to 34 percent by 2035, and the need for care places by up to 44 percent. Up to 51 percent more people than before will need 24-hour care, and up to 39 percent more people will need mobile care. In order to be prepared for these potentially enormous increases, Lower Austria has developed a care strategy that focuses on three key points in particular: "It's about expanding the inpatient sector, an offensive in the provision of care and more digitalization," explains Teschl-Hofmeister.